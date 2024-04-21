Negotiations have taken place between Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Fatma Thabet Chiboub, and a high-level delegation from the Chinese company "WENGFU", in charge of implementing the production unit of the "Oum Lakhcheb" project in Metlaoui, Gafsa governorate.

The aim is to resume work on this project and resolve the issues raised during a meeting held for this purpose on Friday, according to a statement from the ministry.

The Oum Lakhcheb phosphate washing plant is a development project under the phosphate and derivatives sector support programme.

It aims to increase production capacity to approximately 2.4 million tonnes per year, which represents a 30% increase in the production capacity of the Gafsa Phosphate Company (CPG). This project will also create 600 jobs, according to the same source.

