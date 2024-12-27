Tunisia - President Kais Saied chaired the Council of Ministers at Carthage Palace on Thursday, where a number of draft laws and regulations were discussed, including a draft law on local councils, regional councils and district councils, according to a Presidency statement.

It also discussed a draft organic law on the application of the special regulations concerning the Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives and its members to the Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts and its members.

The meeting also discussed a draft law on the revision of certain provisions of the Labour Code relating to sub-contracting and a draft decree regulating the administrative and financial organisation of the Higher Council of Education.

