Tunisia - Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani stressed during a meeting with Education Minister Mohamed Ali Boughdiri Thursday in Kasbah his commitment to making the next school year a success and providing all necessary resources to ensure its start under the best conditions.

The Education Minister informed the Prime Minister of the working conditions within his department and the measures taken to improve its performance, reads a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

