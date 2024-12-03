Tunisia - The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) passed the draft finance law for 2025 in its entirety on Monday during a joint evening plenary session, after having started studying the bill on November 26, 2024.

The draft law, which was voted on during a plenary session chaired by Assembly Speaker Brahim Boudarbala and attended by Finance Minister Sihem Boughediri Nemsia and ministry officials, received 87 votes in favour, while 21 deputies rejected it and 13 abstained.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).