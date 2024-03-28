Netherlands' Ambassador to Tunisia Josephine Frantzen on Tuesday reaffirmed her country's willingness to further scale up bilateral cooperation in employment, vocational training and private entrepreneurship fields, notably by supporting investment in promising fields such as agriculture and food industries.

She met with Employment and Vocational Training Minister Lotfi Dhieb to discuss cooperation programmes between Tunisia and the Netherlands in the employment, vocational training and private entrepreneurship fields, reads a ministry press release.

Dhieb commended on the occasion, the level of bilateral cooperation in various fields, notably those aimed at improving the employability of job seekers and their integration into the labour market by supporting initiatives to create projects.

He pointed out in this regard, the ministry's keenness to make the most of the successful experiences carried out under cooperation programmes between the two countries, notably in the employment and private initiative fields.

