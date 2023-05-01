Tunisia - A cooperation agreement on the mobility of doctors will be shortly signed by Tunisia and Libya, the Tunisian Medical Association (French: CNOM) said.

This follows the issuance by the Libyan medical association of a press release in which it said it is regretful to see Tunisian physicians travel frequently to Libya and practise outside the legal framework there.

A meeting involving the CNOM and a high-level Libyan delegation led by the association's president and a health ministry representative will be held soon in Tunis, the same source said.

It was agreed at a meeting in Rabat which brought Maghreb medical associations in March to establish a system which guarantees effective and sound joint action in respect of the law while preserving the rights of patients and physicians.

CNOM President Ridha Dhaoui Friday told TAP Tunisian physicians wishing to practise in Libya need to obtain prior authorisation from the Libyan Doctors Union.

Dhaoui called on all Tunisian doctors practising both in Tunisia and Libya to inform the CNOM which ensures coordination with the Libyan Doctors Union for authorisations.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).