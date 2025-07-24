Tunis – Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri on Tuesday chaired a Cabinet Meeting, dedicated to monitoring the preparation of the 2026 finance bill.

The PM pointed out that the 2026 finance bill shows the State's policy and strategic direction, which revolves around a balance between social justice and economic growth.

She further stated that the bill must serve as a lever for addressing structural challenges and achieving the objectives of the 2026–2030 development plan, which is based on a bottom-up approach, starting at the local level, then moving through the regional level, and finally to the national level, in line with the vision of President Kais Saied.

Zenzri underlined that the finance bill should not be reduced to mere figures and percentages but must reflect the will of the people, marking a break with past approaches that failed to guarantee fairness and justice.

She also underscored the need to align the bill with the state’s strategic orientations, by promoting autonomy and adopting innovative financing mechanisms, relying on new approaches that break away from traditional methods, in order to respond to global economic shifts and geopolitical pressures.

She called creating a new economic and social model, through a comprehensive review of legislation, to establish a genuine balance between growth and social justice.

The Cabinet reviewed the main components of the 2026 finance bill, notably strengthening the foundations of the social state by improving support for vulnerable and low-income groups and supporting their economic inclusion, while also addressing unemployment through the opening of public sector recruitment in 2026 and the regularisation of several employment situations.

It also focuses on investing in regional development, relying on the outcomes of work by local, regional, and district councils in drafting the 2026–2030 development plan.

Additional priorities include boosting public investment as a catalyst for private investment, supporting communitarian companies and small and medium-sized businesses, launching reforms in the health, transport, and education sectors, accelerating investment in renewable energy, integrating the informal economy, and ensuring fiscal justice.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).