Tunisia is working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a "fair" economic reform programme that takes account of vulnerable groups, the central bank governor Marouan Abassi said on Friday.

Abbasi's remarks confirm a Reuters report that Tunisia has put forward an alternative proposal to the lender after President Kais Saied strongly rejected what he called IMF "dictats". (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Christina Fincher)