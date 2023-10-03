Tunisia - Electoral disputes related to the candidacies and results of the next local elections, scheduled for December 24, was at the focus of a meeting, Monday, at the headquarters of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE).

This meeting shed light on ways to consolidate communication mechanisms between the Electoral Authority and the Administrative Court, particularly during appeal deadlines, reads a press release of the ISIE.

The meeting was attended by ISIE President Farouk Bouasker, the Vice-president, Mohamed Naoufel Frikha, the members of the Council Najla Abrougui, Mohamed Tlili Mnasri and Aymen Boughatas as well as Judge at the Administrative Court, Soumaya Gombri took part in this meeting.

