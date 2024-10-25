Tunisia - President of the Republic Kais Saied on Thursday chaired a Council of Ministers to consider a number of draft decrees, including a draft decree on the establishment of the Aghlabid Medical City Foundation in Kairouan, its administrative and financial organisation and its operation methods, as well as another draft decree on the modalities and procedures for the implementation of major public projects.

The Council discussed the work of several public facilities.

In this regard, the head of state laid emphasis on "the need to ensure their normal functioning and provide services to the public in the best conditions while taking legal measures against anyone who disrupts their functioning," according to a Presidency of the Republic press release on Thursday evening.

President Kais Saied stressed in this connection, that "the Tunisian people have made up their mind and those who do not fully shoulder their responsibility and who do not dedicate themselves to their work will not go unpunished."

"It is not only a matter of legal solutions, which are available, but before that, every official and every citizen must help completely break with a phase that had ended and move to a new phase based on a cultural revolution founded on a deep and shared feeling that every citizen, from any position, is able to contribute to the battle for national liberation with a new mindset and a new behaviour that breaks with the evils and pain of the past and establishes a new phase that benefits everyone and is beneficial to the entire national community," the same source added.

