Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairperson of French transport giant Alstom, to discuss the company’s ongoing transportation projects in Egypt and explore avenues for deeper industrial cooperation.

The meeting was held in the presence of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Vice Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy, the talks focused on Egypt’s efforts to localize the railway industry, with an emphasis on enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and supporting regional exports.

A key highlight of the discussion was the development of Alstom’s new industrial complex in Borg El Arab City. The facility will house two factories—one dedicated to producing electrical systems and railway components, and the other focused on manufacturing various types of rolling stock. The complex is designed to serve Egypt’s domestic needs while establishing the country as a regional production hub for the Middle East and Africa.

The meeting also reviewed progress on major mass transit projects, including Cairo Metro Line 6, which is a core part of Egypt’s sustainable urban transport strategy. Updates were shared on ongoing coordination for the operation and maintenance of the East and West Nile monorail lines, another vital component of the country’s push toward green and efficient mobility.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to completing all transportation projects on schedule, stressing the importance of aligning implementation with Egypt’s broader vision for modernizing infrastructure, enhancing public transport services, and localizing key industries.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

