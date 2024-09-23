Tunisia - Prime Minister Kamel Madouri on Saturday chaired a small Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in the Kasbah to discuss a draft decree on the adoption of special procedures for the implementation of major public projects of a strategic nature.

During the meeting, the main provisions of the draft decree were discussed, which relates to the adoption of special procedures and formulas for the implementation of major projects of a strategic nature in sectors that represent national development priorities.

These include, especially, the procedures of guidance, follow-up, completion and contracting, as well as measures to accelerate the implemenation of stalled projects, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the draft decree is part of a package of reforms put forward by the government, especially those related to strengthening the business climate.

This is by completing the simplification of procedures, setting deadlines for the provision of services within a specific legal framework, digitising these procedures, adopting electronic accompaniment of companies, and reviewing the public procurement system to meet the requirements of efficiency, feasibility and respect for the principles of competition, transparency and equal opportunities.

In the same context, he also highlighted that a number of support measures are being finalised to help those dealing with public structures in the framework of project implementation.

He recommended at the end of the Cabinet meeting that work on the implementation of these measures should move forward as soon as possible.

At the beginning of the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said that it was convened in implementation of the instructions of President Kais Saied, to review all legal texts and procedures that hinder the completion of public and private projects.

The Prime Minister pointed out that public procurement is a locomotive and a strategic lever for achieving economic and social development.

“Stimulating public investment, especially through the rapid completion of public projects, as well as providing all facilities for private investment, are among the conditions for achieving economic take-off,” he added.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to work on overcoming all obstacles and difficulties related to the regulatory framework for public procurement, in order to ensure that the requirements of efficiency and feasibility are met, to have a strong impact on the economic fabric, increase the competitiveness of Tunisian companies and enhance the attractiveness of Tunisia as an investment destination.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).