Tunisia - The Cabinet meeting held on Saturday at the Government Palace in the Kasbah to review the pace of creation of local and regional communitarian enterprises and the requirements for their development, approved a series of measures.

These measures aim to strengthen the management of the system of communitarian enterprises, increase the pace of their establishment, support them and ensure prospects for their development in order to provide collective development alternatives and achieve economic and social development, especially at the regional and local levels, according to a statement by the Prime Ministry.

The meeting decided to issue a government circular explaining the various provisions of Decree No. 15 of 2022, dated March 20, 2022, relating to communitarian enterprises and compiling the various incentives and privileges dispersed in various legal texts, in addition to issuing simplified procedure manuals on the process of establishing the enterprises.

It was also decided to strengthen the accompaniment of communitarian enterprises and to provide incubators for them at the level of the various intervention structures, to improve the training programmes for the various public stakeholders, as well as to activate the investor support units in the various ministries and to designate them as the sole point of contact for communitarian enterprises within their jurisdiction for those wishing to create this type of company.

The meeting approved the development and implementation of a comprehensive communication plan to define the objectives of communitarian enterprises and their creation, to instil a culture of collective and private entrepreneurship in education and training programmes, to develop marketing programmes for the products of communitarian enterprises and give them a distinctive brand, and to create an idea bank of communitarian enterprise projects to be presented to those who wish to invest.

It decided to invite financial institutions to participate in the process of financing communitarian enterprises in accordance with their specificities, and to establish a unified digital platform and a single portal on communitarian enterprises and the procedures for setting them up in a non-physical way.

Prime Minister Kamel Madouri, who chaired this Cabinet meeting, stressed the importance of publicising the benefits of this new form of enterprise, which is based on the values of social justice and fair distribution of wealth through the collective organisation of an economic activity by a group of local residents, based on the principles of collective entrepreneurship, regional development and social benefit.

In this context, he pointed out that the process of setting up these companies must reflect the vision and the new social project of the President of the Republic. The latter aims to establish social justice, a fair distribution of wealth and regional and local development in accordance with the collective will of the citizens and in line with the specificities of each region, in order to achieve a balance between profit and social values.

He stressed the importance of creating an environment that facilitates and stimulates the creation, financing and accompaniment of these companies, and of all stakeholders assuming their roles and responsibilities in this regard, especially in promoting economic opportunities, simplifying procedures and aligning the various sectoral legislations with the provisions and objectives of Decree No. 15 of 2022 of March 20, 2022 on communitarian companies.

The Prime Minister called for the strengthening of the governance of the system of communitarian enterprises as a national and social project, through the provision of leadership, follow-up and monitoring mechanisms by various central, regional and local government services, in order to stimulate initiative and develop a culture of creating communitarian enterprises.

During the Cabinet meeting, Hasna Jiballah, Secretary of State to the Minister of Employment and Vocational Training for Communitarian Enterprises, gave a presentation on the prospects of these companies, the main programmes and actions planned and the recommendations made in this regard.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).