Tunisia - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Wednesday between the Tunisian National Energy Management Agency (ANME) and the Tunisian Guarantee Company (SOTUGAR) to support loan guarantees in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors.

The MoU was signed in the margins of the 7th International MENA Guarantee Conference organised by SOTUGAR in Tunis on October 24 and 25.

The MoU aims to establish cooperation between ANME and SOTUGAR to develop loan guarantees for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

The aim is to help strengthen energy sustainability and achieve the objectives of the national energy transition strategy.

It will also help promote investments eligible for financing and guarantees in the energy sector and work towards overcoming the challenges faced.

The MoU also aims to promote the exchange of experience and expertise between ANME and SOTUGAR in the promotion and evaluation of energy efficiency and renewable energy projects.

