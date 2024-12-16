Egypt - Trade exchange between Egypt and Ireland stood at $448 million during the first 10 months of 2023, up from $428 million in the year-ago period, according to a press release from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The value of Egyptian exports to Ireland grew to $121 million in the 2024 January-October period from $82 million in the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from Ireland amounted to $327 million, down from $346 million in the 10-month period of last year.

Irish investments in Egypt were valued at $130 million in fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, versus $199 million in FY 2021/2022.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).