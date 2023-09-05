The volume of trade between Egypt and Kenya increased to $663.6m in 2022, up 4.1% from $637.4m in 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Egyptian exports to Kenya decreased 6.9% to $355.7m in 2022, from $382m in 2021. Egyptian imports from Kenya increased by 20.6% to $307.9m in 2022, from $255.4m in 2021.

Paper was the top Egyptian export to Kenya, valued at $43.4m. Plastics and their byproducts ranked second, valued at $36.7m. Sugar and its byproducts came third, valued at $34.5m.

Coffee and tea were the top Kenyan imports from Egypt, valued at $278.7m. Paper was the second-largest import, valued at $11.4m. Fruits were third, valued at $10.5m.

The value of Kenyan investments in Egypt recorded $3.8m in fiscal year 2021/22, up 240.3% from $1.1m in 2020/21.

