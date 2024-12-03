The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices have wrapped up Monday’s trading on a mixed note.

Market capitalization closed the session at nearly EGP 2.236 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index went up 0.09% at the level of 30,525.32 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) added 0.27% to 8,416.83 points at the end of the session, while the EGX100 edged up 0.19%, closing the session at 11,568.98 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, fell by 0.44% to conclude the session at 3,158.97 points.

Today’s trading saw million 1.261 billion shares exchanged over 112,135 transactions, with a turnover of EGP 4.576 billion.

Respecting investor’s trading activity, retail investors seized 68.24% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 31.75% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 86.17% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.6% and 8.24%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 88.445 million. Egyptian and non-Arab foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 87.947 million and EGP 498,297, respectively.

