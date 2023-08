Sudan has increased prices for petrol and diesel, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Sunday.

Petrol has increased from 585 Sudanese pounds ($0.9753) to 630 pounds ($1.05) per litre, while diesel has increased from 582 pounds ($0.9703) to 590 pounds ($0.9837) per litre, it said.

($1 = 599.8002 Sudanese pounds)

