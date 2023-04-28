Egypt evacuated on Thursday 2,684 more citizens from Sudan, which has been ravaged by an armed conflict since April 15. This raises the total number of Egyptians evacuated from Sudan to 5,327 since the start of the evacuation, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement.

In the statement, the ministry said that 1,365 more Egyptian nationals were evacuated via land and 1,283 others by air in coordination with the Sudanese authorities.

On Wednesday, the members of the diplomatic and consular mission and technical offices of the Egyptian Embassy were transferred from Khartoum as part of the repositioning of the mission to another location in Sudan, so that it can carry out its work and follow up on the plan for the evacuation of Egyptians from Sudan.

He said that the concerned state agencies continue to assess the security situation in Sudan around the clock and implement the plan for evacuations to ensure their safe return to the homeland, taking into account the highest priority for the safety of citizens and their safe return to the homeland.

Egyptian consular missions in Port Sudan and the Wadi Halfa region continue to assist in the evacuation of Egyptians from Sudan.

Egypt previously announced that the number of Egyptian citizens in Sudan exceeds 10,000, adding that it requires a tight, safe and orderly planned process to ensure their safe evacuation.

Deadly clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15 in the capital city of Khartoum and other places. More than 400 civilians have been killed, while about 4,000 others injured in Sudan so far, according to data from the Sudanese Health Ministry.

The Sudanese Army and RSF militias have agreed to a three-day ceasefire starting midnight on Monday. Sudan’s armed forces agreed on Thursday to extend an ongoing ceasefire by 72 hours after mediation by the US and Saudi Arabia.

