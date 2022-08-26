The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) has been successful in attracting investments worth $3.3 billion from Arab sovereign funds in 2022, Head of the Investment sector at TSFE Abdallah El-Ebiary said in a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on August 25th.

The TSFE has attracted investments in both dollars and Egyptian pounds from the private sector in the fields of green hydrogen, tourism, real estate, antiquities development, industry, financial services, digital transformation, and education, El-Ebiary highlighted.

He also added that the TSFE is playing a vital role in implementing the state’s ownership policy document, as per the directives of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, regarding attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) of $40 billion within four years.

These comments were made during a meeting headed by Madbouly to follow up with the plans and projects of TSFE to attract further FDI.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).