Tunisia - The Prime Ministry has stressed the need to "draw up a list of unpaid permits for the temporary use of the public maritime domain and send it to the tax authorities to ensure its recovery," in order to improve the mobilisation of the state's own resources from non-tax revenues.

In a circular sent to ministers, presidents of local councils, public bodies and directors and managers of state companies and institutions, the Prime Ministry stressed the need to “update the tariffs for the temporary occupation of the public maritime domain in accordance with the regulations in force.”

It also called for “identifying and recording infringements of public domain, including illegal exploitation or non-compliance with occupation permits", while working to "replace these permits with concession contracts".

The circular also provides for “the registration of concession contracts with tax collectors and the issuance of recovery orders for variable fees.”

The circular also calls for "work to be carried out on the digitalisation of fines and sanctions and on the interconnection of the systems of the courts, the fiscal revenue and the state litigation" and for "the National IT Centre and the IT Centre of the Ministry of Finance to manage the interconnection project between the common national systems".

It provides for the “annual submission to the Ministry of State Property and Land Affairs of a list of properties intended for rental for inclusion in a national database” and the “establishment of an inventory of agricultural and non-agricultural state land.”

The circular provides for “speeding up the administrative procedures for concluding and renewing contracts for the lease and sale of state land and for regularising the situation of farmers.”

It also provides for drawing up an inventory of concession contracts and reports on their execution, then submitting them to the departments of the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Finance” and “monitoring and controlling the execution of projects under temporary occupation and concessions.”

