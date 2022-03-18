ArabFinance: Rolaco EGB Investment has increased its stake in MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTI) (MTIE) to %12.06 from %11.99, Amwal Al Ghad reported on March 17th.

Rolaco bought 725,000 shares in consideration of EGP 3.69 million, or EGP 5.1 per share.

MTI is one of the leading distribution companies by geographic coverage in Egypt, with access to more than 40,000 points of sale.

The Egyptian joint stock Company operates in a wide range of businesses, including consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, seamless pipes, and tractors through partnerships with leading global brands including Samsung, Vodafone, Huawei, Range Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Carrier and Bosch.