Remittances by Tunisian expats in foreign currency have reached 3 billion dinars until May 20, 2023, up 6% compared to the same period in 2022.

Mohamed Mansouri, CEO of the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE) told TAP these remittances have reached TND 2.949 billion compared to TND 2.783 billion during the same period last year.

These transfers could exceed 12 billion dinars by the end of the current year, compared to 9.4 billion dinars in 2022, he estimated.

These figures represent real contribution to the national economy, he said.

Mansouri emphasised the need to consolidate these remittances by reducing the costs of the operations carried out by Tunisian banks, by opting in particular for new digital solutions.