Egypt - Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly Sunday met with Ali Al-Moselhi, the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade, to discuss the progress of developing consumer complexes through a partnership programme with the private sector. They also reviewed other issues related to the ministry.

Sameh Al-Kheshen, the official Cabinet spokesperson, said that the meeting covered the status of goods in consumer complexes across the country, the efforts to provide strategic stocks of basic goods and the procedures for developing consumer complexes.

Al-Moselhi said that several consumer complexes have been offered for partnership with the private sector, as part of the strategy to operate and develop the assets of the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade according to certain specifications and controls.

He added that this partnership also aims to benefit from the expertise and capacity of the private sector to increase revenues and returns, as well as to offer high-quality products.

Al-Moselhi said that a partnership has already been established with the private sector in six consumer complexes in various governorates in the first stage and that the results are good so far.

He also said that several branches have been selected for the second phase of this initiative and that many commercial chains have been contacted. He said that about 151 applications have been received from these chains to join the partnership initiative with the private sector and that the targeted complexes will be contracted with commercial chains according to the plan.

The minister stressed that this partnership contributes to developing these complexes and ensuring a minimum level of profit.

On another note, Al-Moselhi said that they are working on improving the system of distributing supply goods to provide support to those who deserve it. He also said that they are training workers and enhancing their performance.

He added that there is a continuous evaluation of all leaders of wholesale companies and their ability to improve performance in their affiliated entities.

Al-Kheshen said that the meeting also reviewed the coordination between the Ministries of Supply and Agriculture regarding announcing the indicative price for wheat crops. He said that there is a directive to encourage farmers to grow strategic crops by approving suitable indicative prices.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).