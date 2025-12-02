Total deposits in local currency at banks operating in Egypt increased to EGP 9.264 trillion by the end of October 2025, up from EGP 9.157 trillion at the end of September, according to a report released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The report showed that demand deposits in local currency reached about EGP 2.250 trillion in October, compared with EGP 2.219 trillion the previous month.

Of total demand deposits, the public business sector held around EGP 101.729 billion, the private sector held nearly EGP 1.193 trillion, and household deposits stood at about EGP 954.994 billion.

The data also indicated growth in time and saving deposits, which rose to EGP 7.014 trillion by the end of October, compared with EGP 6.938 trillion in September.

The public business sector accounted for roughly EGP 64.013 billion of these deposits, while private sector balances reached around EGP 371.116 billion, and household deposits amounted to about EGP 6.579 trillion.

