Arab Finance: Egypt's total deposits in foreign currencies declined to EGP 2.992 trillion at the end of October 2025, from EGP 3.047 trillion in September, according to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

The figures showed that demand deposits in foreign currencies slipped to the equivalent of EGP 742.137 billion in October, compared with EGP 749.981 billion the previous month.

Of this amount, the public business sector held around EGP 35.311 billion, the private business sector recorded approximately EGP 501.031 billion, and household deposits stood at about EGP 205.916 billion.

The CBE also reported a decrease in time and saving deposits in foreign currencies, which reached EGP 2.250 trillion at the end of October, compared with EGP 2.297 trillion in September.

These balances included about EGP 153.383 billion held by the public business sector, around EGP 504.296 billion in the private sector, and roughly EGP 1.592 trillion attributed to the household sector.