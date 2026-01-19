Arab Finance: Khalda Petroleum Company, Disouq Petroleum Company, and the General Petroleum Company (GPC) have drilled a number of wells in their concessions in the Western Desert, the Eastern Desert, and the Delta, including five new exploratory wells, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced.

These discoveries add a daily production capacity of 47 million cubic feet of natural gas and 4,300 barrels of oil and condensate.

The successful drillings came in line with the petroleum ministry’s strategy to boost production rates and intensify drilling and exploration programs.

Khalda Petroleum made three new oil and gas discoveries: the WKAN-X W-2X well in the West Kanayes development, the TAYIM W-13X well in the West Kalabsha development, and the TUT-29 (ST1) well in the Khalda development.

Testing results unveiled an estimated daily production rate of 2,550 barrels of oil and condensate, as well as about 29 million cubic feet of gas.

In partnership with Harbor Energy, Disouq Petroleum drilled the Az-2 appraisal well in the Nile Delta, confirming a 23-meter gas-bearing layer in the Abu Madi reservoir.

The Az-1 discovery has already been linked to production at a rate of 10 million cubic feet of gas per day and 500 barrels of condensate per day. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to connect the Az-2 well to production.

State-owned GPC also brought new wells online in both the Western and Eastern Deserts, adding around 8 million cubic feet of gas and over 1,250 barrels of oil and condensate per day.

The GPR-3 well has been put on the production map within two days of drilling, with a capacity of 8 million cubic feet and over 1,250 barrels of condensate per day.

Earlier this month, the ministry unveiled the successful drilling of four exploratory wells in the Western Desert, achieved by Khalda Petroleum, Tharwa Petroleum Company, and Borg El Arab Petroleum Company.