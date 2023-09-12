A Pakistan-Egypt Business Opportunities Conference held in Cairo sparked optimism for enhanced trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The conference, organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Egypt in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), was attended by high-ranking government officials, members of the diplomatic community, representatives of chambers of commerce, and a large number of business leaders from both countries.

The conference was co-chaired by Mahmoud Esmat, Minister for Public Enterprise Sector of Egypt, and Sajid Bilal, Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt.

In his opening remarks, Esmat expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the business communities of both countries in strengthening economic ties.

He highlighted the mutual desire of the two sides to boost cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, housing, tourism, textile, and food. He also stressed the need to create new avenues for investments.

Bilal, in his address, thanked the Egyptian government and chambers of commerce for extending all possible support for making the event a success.

He highlighted the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to attract foreign investment, especially from the brotherly countries, through the formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Moreover, the ambassador praised the role of Pakistani and Egyptian companies in promoting bilateral commercial relations. He highlighted the ongoing mechanisms and mutual efforts of the two governments in realizing the full potential of trade and investment between Pakistan and Egypt.

During the conference, seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between companies from the two sides for mutual cooperation in education, tourism, and the food sectors. The companies also discussed ways to collaborate and promote mutual trade during business-to-business sessions.

The conference concluded with an award ceremony in which top business performers during the past year in Pakistan and leading Egyptian investors and companies doing business in Pakistan were recognized and honoured.

The conference was a significant milestone in the efforts of the two countries to strengthen their economic ties. It generated a lot of interest and enthusiasm among the business communities of both countries and is expected to lead to further cooperation in the coming years.

