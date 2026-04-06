Arab Finance: The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Oriental Weavers Carpets approved cash dividends amounting to a total of EGP 997.660 million for 2025, equivalent to EGP 1.5 per share, as per a bourse disclosure.

The company will pay the dividend in installments based on available cash liquidity, with the first installment to begin in May 2026.

In 2025, the EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company of EGP 2.189 billion, down 0.13% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.192 billion.

Oriental Weavers' consolidated net sales jumped to EGP 26.622 billion last year from EGP 24.288 billion in 2024.