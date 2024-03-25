The prices of unsubsidized bread do not need to increase after flour prices fell to EGP 16,000 this March from EGP 26,000, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy told Asharq Business.

Moselhy added that the bakeries division did not submit a request to increase the prices of unsubsidized bread.

The minister’s remarks follow the latest comments made by the spokesperson of the bakeries division, confirming that prices of unsubsidized bread would rise by 20% to 25% this week due to the increase in diesel and sesame prices.

The Egyptian government, embodied in the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), announced that it will bear the increase in the cost of producing subsidized bread loaves at bakeries using diesel and natural gas in the baking process.

This decision was a result of the Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee raising fuel prices recently.

