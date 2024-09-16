Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, has announced that all the aspects of the tax relief package will be revealed over the next four weeks, with specific items to be explained every week.

This approach will allow for detailed discussions and necessary community dialogue, with input from taxpayers and the business community, ultimately leading to a final, satisfactory outcome for all parties.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Abdel Aal emphasized that once all details of the relief package are made public, a comprehensive tax policy strategy will be announced, including a roadmap for tax reforms up to 2030. She highlighted that enhancing communication with the business community is one of their key goals.

Abdel Aal stressed that both the Minister of Finance and the Tax Authority are committed to building a new relationship with business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and various segments of the tax-paying community. She reiterated that trust would be the cornerstone of their approach to all taxpayers, stating: “We want to foster trust, change perceptions, and achieve transparency and fairness.”

In terms of investment, Abdel Aal noted that in recent months, they have studied the real-world challenges and obstacles facing investors, which have hindered their growth. Efforts are underway to create a more conducive business environment to encourage investment and foster growth in Egypt.

The tax relief package is extensive and covers all tax categories, sectors, and taxpayers, regardless of the size of their business. Each taxpayer will receive specific relief measures tailored to their activities. Additionally, the package includes provisions to resolve long-standing tax disputes that have persisted for years.

One of the key elements of the relief package is the development of an integrated system for taxpayers whose annual business turnover is at most EGP 15m. This applies to all tax categories, including income tax, value-added tax (VAT), stamp duty, development fees, and profit distributions. Several relief measures have also been introduced to ease their tax obligations.

Abdel Aal emphasized that the authority aims to reassure the informal sector, explaining that businesses that voluntarily join the formal economy will be exempted from any scrutiny of their previous commercial or service-related activities before joining. Tax obligations will be made clear and simple, and joining the formal system will enable these businesses to expand, export, participate in official exhibitions, and work with government entities, among other benefits.

She noted that this specific measure is one of the first items to be presented for public discussion. Another relief provision reflects the authority’s genuine desire to reset relations with taxpayers by allowing those who have missed legal deadlines to submit tax returns for specific years details to be announced without penalties.

Furthermore, taxpayers will have the opportunity to submit amended tax returns for certain years, also to be specified later. This option will be available in cases of accidental omission or errors in the original return, without facing legally prescribed penalties.