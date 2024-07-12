Tunis- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, inaugurated the Tunisian-Brazilian Economic Forum organised by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) on Thursday in São Paulo, Brazil, confirming Tunisia's interest in the Brazilian market.

Nabil Ammar, who is leading a delegation of Tunisian businessmen led by the President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), Samir Majoul, expressed the commitment of economic operators in both countries to explore opportunities for cooperation in areas such as energy, agri-food, fertilisers and tourism.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that the decision to open a commercial and consular office in Sao Paulo at the Tunisian Embassy in Brazil confirms Tunisia's interest in the Brazilian market, adding that this is the country's first commercial representation in South America.

The mission of this representation will be to strengthen trade between the two countries and to support Tunisian companies exporting to the Brazilian market.

This step is part of Tunisian diplomacy's efforts to position itself on the Brazilian market," said Nabil Ammar, praising the success of Tunisia's participation in the APAS 2024 food and beverage fair in São Paulo, the largest event of its kind in South America.

He called on businessmen from both countries to seize the opportunity of this forum to forge solid economic partnerships, particularly in the field of renewable energy, underlining the Tunisian government's desire to promote and facilitate trade and create a favorable climate for investment by establishing a legal framework that provides incentives in all areas.

"Tunisia is a country of peace that cooperates with all friendly countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests," he said.

He added: "Tunisia, which maintains excellent and historic relations with all countries and territories in its Arab, African, Mediterranean and European neighbourhood, believes in the need to open up to the major emerging economic groupings such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), which represent a major economic pole".

The Minister also stressed the importance of promoting South-South cooperation in the face of the profound economic, political and social changes the world is undergoing.

He expressed Tunisia's commitment to strengthening coordination on issues related to global challenges with Brazil, which will host the next G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18 and 19, 2024, as well as COP 30 in 2025.

On the sidelines of the forum, an agreement was signed Thursday between UTICA and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to reactivate the Tunisian-Brazilian Joint Economic Council.

A memorandum of cooperation was also signed during the forum between the Central Pharmacy and the Brazilian Industry Association of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, with the aim of establishing Tunisian-Brazilian cooperation in the fields of vaccines and scientific research into emerging diseases, and promoting the exchange of expertise and experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

On the sidelines of the Forum, CEO of the Tunisian Chemical Group (GCT) held several meetings with representatives of Brazilian economic institutions involved in the supply of fertilizers and phosphate derivatives.

For his part, the Comptroller General in charge of the Support Directorates Division at the Directorate General of Customs discussed with officials from the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce joint action programmes for the coming period, particularly in terms of exchanging expertise and facilitating trade.

The official will also make several field visits, notably to the Port of Santos in São Paulo, to learn about the various logistics systems used.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).