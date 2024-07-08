Mobile wallet transactions in Egypt soared by 112% in 2023, reaching EGP 1.3 trillion, Asharq Business reported, citing data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

This increase paralleled a 30% rise in the number of mobile wallet accounts, totaling 39.4 million at the end of December.

On the other hand, data from the CBE indicated a 2.3% decline in the number of microfinance beneficiaries, both banked and unbanked, in 2023, reaching 4.6 million.

