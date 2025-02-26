Arab Finance: Misr Duty Free Shops posted 23.56% year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders at EGP 228.773 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the financial statement showed.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 184.496 million in H1 FY2023/24.

Total revenues increased to EGP 734.412 million at the end of December 2024 from EGP 715.513 million a year earlier.

Established in 1975, Misr Duty Free Shops is engaged in the import and sale of duty-free goods in foreign and local currencies.

The public shareholding company also sells products to consumers without being exempted from taxes in sales fairs at air, sea, and land ports.

It also offers several brands and types of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, fragrances, gift items, electrical and household appliances, and housewares.