Arab Finance: Electrolux Group will maintain its operations in Egypt based on a final evaluation of various options, as per an emailed press release.

This follows the potential assets sale announcement made on July 20th, 2023, as the group was preparing to liquidate some assets covering the production and sale of large-scale appliances.

The group’s brands in Egypt, topped by Zanussi, have a large market share that continues to grow, which encouraged Electrolux to retain its assets in the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Electrolux Group follows a strategy focusing on sustainable innovation in customer experience, backed by digital transformation and direct interaction.

This strategy targets achieving sustainable growth and profits as well as providing the required sources.

