Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company (MEGM) reported a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 429.836 million in the first nine months of 2023, rising by 96.9% year on year (YoY) from EGP 218.273 million, according to a disclosure on November 8th.

However, the company incurred a standalone net loss after tax of EGP 8.627 million in the nine-month period, compared to a profit of EGP 53.027 million in the same period last year.

MEGM is an Egypt-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture, sale, and export of glass containers in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company’s product solutions include food jars, bottles, juice, carbonated bottles, and pharma, among others.

