Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly urged all ministries, concerned authorities, and regulatory bodies to assign teams that check markets to ensure prices of key commodities are cut as agreed with traders, as per a statement on March 27th.

A day earlier, it was announced that Madbouly agreed with traders and heads of supermarket chains to gradually reduce commodities prices by around 15% to 20% within 48 hours.

The prices are set to further fall to 30% after Eid Al-Fitr.

