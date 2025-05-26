Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and ExxonMobil’s Vice President of Research and Exploration John Ardell discussed the latest developments of the company's concession areas in Egypt, particularly in the Mediterranean region, as per a statement.

The meeting also touched upon future cooperation opportunities between the Egyptian government and the international oil and gas company.

Ardell highlighted the company’s work program in its two natural gas concession areas in the Mediterranean, namely the Cairo and Masry concessions.

He also noted that the company deploys modern technologies in its drilling operations, adding that efforts are being intensified after the completion of seismic surveys in both areas.

Moreover, Ardell confirmed that ExxonMobil is looking forward to making further discoveries in the Egyptian market.

