The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) is holding talks with Italy’s oil and gas company ENI to build an offshore processing unit and an onshore plant to treat the water associated with the Zohr gas field, according to a media report.



The estimated cost of the project is $2 billion, unnamed government officials told Asharq Business.



The projects will increase Zohr field production by nearly 200 million cubic feet of gas per day by 2028, from the same wells currently producing, by reducing losses and improving operational efficiency, the report said.



The projects will add approximately one trillion cubic feet of natural gas to the recoverable reserves, currently estimated at 21 trillion cubic feet.



The Zohr gas field was discovered in 2015, and production began in December 2017 with the connection of four wells with a total capacity of 800 million cubic feet per day.

Production increased to 3.2 billion cubic feet per day in 2022, then declined to 2.4 billion cubic feet in 2023, and to about 1.9 billion in 2024, reaching approximately 1.25 billion cubic feet by mid-year.

