The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Egypt Office and the Ministry of Health and Population (MOHP) jointly convened their annual Knowledge Sharing Seminar titled “Together for Better Health” on October 12, 2023.

The seminar serves as a platform for meaningful policy discussions, allowing government policymakers to exchange valuable knowledge and expertise in their respective fields. This year’s seminar brought together distinguished MOHP alumni from KOICA’s Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) programs, including officials who have benefited from KOICA’s Master’s Scholarship Program and the three-year Country Training program.

During the seminar, MOHP officials who have benefited from KOICA’s Master’s Scholarship Program and three-year Country Training program delivered impactful presentations. Engaging discussions were held on various topics, such as Egypt’s population policy, capacity building for epidemic management, and the healthcare development partnership between Egypt and donor countries.

This year’s seminar marked a significant milestone for KOICA’s Country Training Program, which was conducted in collaboration with the MOHP. The seminar aimed to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the program’s impact on institutional capabilities by reviewing past action plans, achievements, feedback, and valuable lessons.

Distinguished attendees included Yonghyon Kim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea; Ambassador Hatem Hassouba, Deputy Assistant to the Foreign Minister for Wafideen, Training, Technical Cooperation, General Cultural and Religious Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mohammed Gad, Minister’s Counsel for Foreign Health Relations; and Jinyoung Kim, Country Director of the KOICA Egypt Office.

In his congratulatory remarks, Ambassador Kim emphasized Korea’s commitment to deepening bilateral partnerships in Egypt’s healthcare sector. He mentioned that “It is a very timely opportunity to hold this seminar today as Korea is keen to explore a closer partnership with the Egyptian government in the health sector, such as enhancing the emergency response system and investing in the pharmaceutical industry.”

“We are honored to attend this event and appreciate the cooperation between Egypt and Korea, especially in the field of health. I would like to express my gratitude to the Korean side for their support in the field of health. The exchange of these experiences will bring about positive changes in our health system in Egypt,” highlighted Gad.

Jinyoung Kim commented that the seminar was fruitful and relevant, stating, “The alumni discussed feedback and reflections from implementing action plans during their government services. I hope this seminar can trigger further cooperation in the health sector.”

The Country Training Program “Global Health and International Relations in Egypt” was conducted from 2021 to 2023 consecutively, training a total of 58 individuals from the MOHP. In the final year of the training program, a group of 16 trainees visited Korea, participating in site visits and attending offline lectures.

