Tunisia - President Kais Saïed met on Wednesday afternoon with Minister of Social Affairs, Kamel Maddouri, and decided to appoint him as Prime Minister, replacing Ahmed Hachani, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

Before being appointed Minister of Social Affairs last May, Kamel Maddouri was Chairman and CEO of the Caisse Nationale d'Assurance Maladie (CNAM) and, before that, Chairman and CEO of the Caisse Nationale de Retraite et de Prévoyance Sociale (CNRPS).

Born on January 25, 1974 in Tboursouk, Maddouri holds a doctorate in Community law and relations between the Maghreb and Europe and a master's degree in legal sciences from the Faculty of Law, Political and Social Sciences of Tunis 2.

He is a graduate of the École nationale d'administration (ENA) and, in 2015, of the Institute of de National Defence. He is also an international negotiator.

He has been a member of the National Council for Social Dialogue and Vice-Chairman of the Social Protection Sub-Committee of the same Council, as well as a member of the boards of several national institutions, the General Insurance Committee and the boards of the three social security funds.

He has also taught at the École nationale d'administration and the College of Interior Security Forces.

He is married and has three children.

