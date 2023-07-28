Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei to maximize the usage of artificial intelligence (AI), the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology stated.

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate on the preparation of a performance analysis report on the application of AI technologies in Egypt.

Hence, Huawei will share its expertise in developing AI based on the best global practices.

This move will improve Egypt’s indicators in the field of AI.

Commenting on the signing, communication minister Amr Talaat stressed that this cooperation comes in light of his ministry’s efforts to build a digital society in Egypt.

Moreover, the Ministry signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Huawei to collaborate on the deployment of digital training centers.

In accordance with the LoI, a total of 20 MCIT-Huawei DTUs will be established in several governorates.

