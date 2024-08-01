Arab Finance: The Indian fertilizer manufacturer Ostwal Group of Industries is considering establishing a fertilizer production factory in Egypt with investments worth $300 million, Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib stated during a meeting with a delegation from the group.

The factory is set to produce 700,000 tons of fertilizers annually, the minister noted, adding that the group is planning to export to markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, along with the Indian market.

The group aims to capitalize on the Egyptian market’s significant investment potential, with the availability of raw materials, qualified labor force, and energy resources, as well as the country’s location as a global production and export hub, El Khatib pointed out.

For his part, Ostwal Group’s Managing Director Praveen Ostwal expressed his company’s interest in investing and expanding in the Egyptian market.

