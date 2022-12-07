The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will have a "restricted meeting" in Egypt on December 16th as per its executive board calendar, according to the IMF’s official website.

On December 4th, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said that Egypt looks forward to receiving the first tranche worth around $750 million from the IMF under the $3 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) this month.

In October, Egypt reached an agreement with the IMF over the four-year international financing program worth a total of $9 billion, including the $3 billion package from the IMF, along with $1 billion from the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) and $5 billion from international partners.

On November 10th, Maait announced that the board of the IMF would discuss the four-year international financing program to support Egypt’s economic reform in December.

