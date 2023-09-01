Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) reported a 47.04% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial income statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 31st.

Consolidated net profit after minority interest stood at EGP 223.590 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 422.220 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues recorded EGP 1.871 billion in H1 2023, down from EGP 1.954 billion in H1 2022.

On the other hand, the company incurred a standalone loss of $1.526 billion in H1 2023, up from $904.817 million in the same period of 2022.

IDH is a consumer healthcare company in the Middle East and Africa with operations in Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, and Nigeria.

The group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg Scan, and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab in Jordan, Ultralab, and Al Mokhtabar Sudan both in Sudan and Echo-Lab in Nigeria.

