International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) has turned to profits during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The company has achieved a net profit after tax of EGP 373,726 in H1 2023, versus a net loss of EGP 126,432 in H1 2022.

Sales amounted to EGP 5.158 million in the six-month period ended June 30th, up from EGP 1.210 million in H1 2022.

Established in 2004, ICMI operates within the healthcare equipment and services sector focusing on healthcare equipment.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).