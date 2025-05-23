Arab Finance: HP Inc., a global technology leader, is reinforcing its presence and network in Egypt with the opening of its office in Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

The company is also expanding its local team over the next three years and focusing on supporting digital transformation and workforce development in line with Egypt Vision 2030

Moreover, it is boosting its operations to meet the country’s growing demand for technology that enables business agility, talent development, and increasingly inclusive economic growth.

This move will allow HP to back the people, the partners, and the skills that support a digitally enabled workforce and back Egypt’s broader ambitions and the future of work.

Also, this will help to strengthen the digital infrastructure, develop the growth of SMEs, and improve access to technology in the public and private sectors.

“Egypt has set a clear direction with Vision 2030 and the Digital Egypt Strategy – putting technology, education, and innovation at the center of national development,” said Helena Herrero, President of HP Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“This creates a strong environment for companies like HP to support national goals through technology, skills development, and innovation,” she added.

“With the largest portfolio of solutions across personal systems, printers, collaboration systems, peripherals and services, HP is uniquely positioned to put the benefits of AI in the hands of businesses and employees. One of our strengths is that we have always worked and continue to work with a large ecosystem of industry-leading partners, as well as distribution partners, to offer our users the best experiences”, Herrero highlighted.

