Grand Investment Capital (GCFI) logged net consolidated profits of EGP 1.257 million during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, compared to losses of EGP 1.916 in Q2 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Revenues jumped to EGP 3.247 million in Q2 2023, up from 1.027 million in Q2 2022.

GRCA recorded standalone net losses of EGP 200,781 in Q2 2023, down from EGP 663,689 in Q2 2022.

Established in 2007, GCFI is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the provision of investment services and securities brokerage to both institutions and individuals

