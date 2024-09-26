Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired the weekly government meeting on Wednesday, outlining plans for economic development, education, and addressing the regional security situation.

On the domestic front, Madbouly stated that ministries are finalising detailed work plans for the government’s program, which will be submitted to parliament as previously announced.

To bolster the economy and attract greater investment, Madbouly said the government is working with the Minister of Finance to finalise a recently announced package of tax incentives, and coordinating with the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade to announce a new package aimed at encouraging both domestic and foreign investment.

These initiatives are expected to support economic growth and enhance Egyptian exports.

Madbouly also reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industrial sector, highlighting his recent visit to pharmaceutical factories in Sixth of October City.

He stressed the importance of developing, supporting, and localising the Egyptian pharmaceutical industry to meet domestic demand for medications and reduce reliance on imports.

In the education sector, Madbouly discussed his visit to several schools in Cairo on Wednesday. This visit aimed to monitor the smooth operation of the educational process at the beginning of the new academic year and ensure the implementation of measures to improve and develop the educational process in all schools, including addressing issues of class overcrowding and teacher shortages.

Madbouly expressed gratitude to the Minister of Education and Technical Education for implementing measures to address these challenges, ultimately strengthening efforts to improve various aspects of the Egyptian education system and achieve desired human development goals.

Addressing the ongoing regional conflict, Madbouly noted that the Egyptian government is closely monitoring the situation and rejects any attempts to escalate tensions. He emphasised the need for responsible actions from all parties to ensure regional peace and security.

