Arab Finance: Gourmet Egypt.com for Food Products intends to proceed with an initial public offering (IPO) of its ordinary shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), as per an emailed press release.

The offering is expected to take the form of a secondary sale of up to 190.5 million existing ordinary shares, representing 47.6% of the company’s issued share capital.

The selling shareholders are B Investments Holding S.A.E, together with Basem Abu Ghazaleh, Jalal Abu Ghazaleh, Deema Abu Ghazaleh, and Amgad Sultan, with B Investments to retain a 40% stake in the company.

The offering will include a private tranche for qualified investors in Egypt and a public tranche open to public subscription in the local market.

Both tranches will be offered at the same price per share, which will be set through a book-building process.

Gourmet is in the process of obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for the offering, including approval of the public subscription notice and approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the EGX.

Subject to market conditions and the completion of these approvals, the offering is expected to be completed in February 2026, with trading on the stock to begin.

“The IPO of Gourmet marks a major milestone in the Company’s journey and sets the stage for the next phase of our growth. We remain committed to strengthening Gourmet’s brand equity by consistently delivering on our promise of excellence and quality," Gourmet's Chairman, Michael Wright, stated.

"As we look to the future, we are focused on scaling the business while staying true to the core principles that define the Gourmet brand — innovation, authenticity, and dedication to our customers,” Wright added.